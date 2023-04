What Meghan Whispered to Prince Harry at the Lakers/Grizzlies Game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a night out at a basketball game.

While they did not give an interview, lip readers can tell us what they think the Duchess said to her Prince.

The couple attended a game of the LA Lakers versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

They were captured on camera and the NBA shared footage on social media.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.