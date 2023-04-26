FHFA Pushes for Homebuyers with Good Credit to Pay Fees to Subsidize Those with Bad Credit

Zeb at the Ranch broadcast Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Listen to Zeb's comments on a variety of items recently in the news.
Be sure to visit http://www.zebbell.com/ to sign up for Zeb's Weekly Newsletter.
Zeb at the Ranch broadcast Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Listen to Zeb's comments on a variety of items recently in the news.
Be sure to visit http://www.zebbell.com/ to sign up for Zeb's Weekly Newsletter.
If you're looking to buy a home, new federal rules may impact how much you pay for a mortgage. Beginning May 1, upfront fees for..