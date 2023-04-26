RISE UP 4.26.23 @9am: THE CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS FOR A REASON!

RISE UP Ep.95!

Are you one of those people who ignore the check engine light when it comes on?

Maybe you ignore it because you can't afford to get it into the garage?

Maybe it's because you have a thousand and one things going on and you don't want to deal with it.

You have the right to ignore it.

However, there will be consequences if you ignore it so it's probably better to just get it checked out.

Today, God is showing check engine lights all over the world and we must address our salvation and not ignore them.

Let's talk about it today.

Please help me spread the #gospelnotgossip