RISE UP 4.26.23 @9am: THE CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS FOR A REASON!

RISE UP Ep.95!

Are you one of those people who ignore the check engine light when it comes on?

Maybe you ignore it because you can&apos;t afford to get it into the garage?

Maybe it&apos;s because you have a thousand and one things going on and you don&apos;t want to deal with it.

You have the right to ignore it.

However, there will be consequences if you ignore it so it&apos;s probably better to just get it checked out.

Today, God is showing check engine lights all over the world and we must address our salvation and not ignore them.

Let&apos;s talk about it today.

