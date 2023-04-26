Deer crashes into Australian home, traps children for two hours! Vets have no tranquillizers!

In Victoria, Australia, a large deer crashed through a window and ended up trapped in a home with two children for two hours.

The children messaged their father, Alexander Hill, about the unexpected guest.

Hill said the deer was likely confused when it caught its own reflection and went right through the glass.

A ranger and Vets for Compassion were called in to help, but they didn't have any tranquilizers.

Eventually, a volunteer held a door open, allowing the deer to escape on its own.

Hill said the damage to his home was minor and he had to clean up some glass, plaster, and hair.

It was a freak occurrence, and Hill thought it would be more Bambi and less large stag.