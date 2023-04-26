Boy, 13, Trapped in Claw Machine at North Carolina Amusement Park was "Banned for a year."

In a bizarre incident at the Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, a 13-year-old boy became trapped inside a claw machine after climbing inside to steal a prize.

Park officials were quick to act, summoning a medical team to rescue the boy from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game.

The machine, which is about 6.5 feet tall and 5 feet wide and deep, is much larger than the average claw game.

The boy was given first aid and then handed over to his guardian.

Although he faced no charges, he was banned from the park for a year.

This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred, as a similar case was reported in February 2018 when a boy got stuck inside a claw machine in a restaurant in Florida.