$100,000 stolen from a truck in Philadelphia — all in dimes

In a bizarre heist in Philadelphia, thieves broke into a truck carrying a whopping $750,000 worth of dimes.

Although they may not have anticipated the mountain of change inside, they still managed to make off with at least $100,000, leaving hundreds of dimes scattered across the parking lot.

Authorities are still trying to determine the extent of the loss, and how the robbers managed to cart off the mounds of dimes.

The driver had picked up the coins from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday and was planning to transport them to Florida the following day.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the theft, and if they knew about the valuable cargo beforehand.

No arrests have been made yet, leaving the people of Philadelphia questioning their safety and security.

Who knew that dimes could be so valuable?