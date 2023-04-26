Tucker's TOXICITY: Abby Grossberg's TRUTH! Is 40% Vacation Time Too Much? + Kathy Helbig-Strick LIVE
Tucker's TOXICITY: Abby Grossberg's TRUTH! Is 40% Vacation Time Too Much? + Kathy Helbig-Strick LIVE

Tired of mainstream media covering up the truth?

You won&apos;t want to miss this Wednesday&apos;s episode of Cancel This Show.

We&apos;ll be discussing explosive allegations from ex-Fox News producer Abby Grossberg.

We&apos;ll take a closer look at President Biden&apos;s vacation habits.

And that&apos;s not all – hyperinflation is getting worse in America; we&apos;ll explore what that means for your wallet.

But that&apos;s not all – we&apos;ll also dive into how the United States has become a middleman in a multibillion-dollar child trafficking operation.

And as always, we&apos;ve got expert guests on hand to share their insights.

Joining us this week are Kathy Helbig-Strick and Steve Strick from Experience Realty Partners &amp; New American Funding.

Don&apos;t miss it!