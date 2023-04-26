Barbie just announced an down syndrome Barbie.
Kevin Bacon is obsessed with kid-friendly drag shows and wants to sexualize your children.
Also, Donald Trump & Ron DeSantis won't stop beefing.
Tune in!
Guest: Nick Di Paolo.
Steven Crowder: Kevin Bacon Is Hellbent On Sexualizing Your Children! Louder With Crowder.