Suns and Nuggets Win Their Series, to Meet in Conference Semifinals

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs setting up a Conference Semifinals matchup between the Suns and Nuggets.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs setting up a Conference Semifinals matchup between the Suns and Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns progress to the Western Conference semis, while the Atlanta Hawks keep their series against..
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns progress to the Western Conference semis, while the Atlanta Hawks keep their series against..