Israel’s Historic 75th Anniversary | CBN NewsWatch April 26, 2023

“A modern miracle:” as Israel celebrates its 75th year, a look back at how it survived – and flourished – throughout its amazing history; US considering options for evacuating thousands of Americans from the war-torn nation of Sudan; the Biden administration promises again to shut down the Darien Gap, a key route for immigrants making their way to the US, but they’ve failed at that promise before; CBN’s Studio 5 talks to David Zach of the Christian rock band “Remedy Drive” about his mission to fight human trafficking and end modern-day slavery; and the film “Jesus Revolution” hits #1 on a major streaming service.