LFA 4.26.23 @11am: AI SHOWS A BIDEN 2024 DISASTER!

AI Predicts disaster if Biden won 2024 - Will Biden even make it til end of this term?

- Karine Pierre continues to ruffle media feathers - Sudanese military seizes U.S funded biolab - SKY news says Tucker was fired over Ukraine biolab talk - Fox News loses over $1 billion so far - OAN offers Tucker an invitation - FL will sign law today allowing Destablishment to run - MI Dems want to criminalize GPS - WA State bans sale of AR-15 - AZ Dem caught on camera hiding Bibles - Justice John Roberts refuses to testify for Senate