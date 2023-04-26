Joe Biden didn't win. PASS IT ON!
Joe Biden Launches Re-Election With An Ugly Video and Terrible Message
Rumble
Not much thought went into the video announcing that President Biden was running for re-election. Or, is it that they..
Joe Biden didn't win. PASS IT ON!
Not much thought went into the video announcing that President Biden was running for re-election. Or, is it that they..
JIM RICKARDS’ DARK PREDICTION: Calamity Joe sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline. And it was suicide. In the next 75 days,..