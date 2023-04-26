Abby Grossberg on working for Tucker Carlson

Abby Grossberg on working for Tucker Carlson: "There was an aspect of 'I can pick who the Speaker is.

I can pick who the president of the United States is, pick who the Republican candidate is going to be.' I thought that was very dangerous and didn't want that kind of power.

I didn't want to have senate candidates calling me and being very upset 'are you gonna destroy our whole campaign tonight' because he could do that.

He would call and tell them that if they don't come on the show, we will destroy you."