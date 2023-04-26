Abby Grossberg on working for Tucker Carlson
Abby Grossberg on working for Tucker Carlson: &quot;There was an aspect of &apos;I can pick who the Speaker is.

I can pick who the president of the United States is, pick who the Republican candidate is going to be.&apos; I thought that was very dangerous and didn&apos;t want that kind of power.

I didn&apos;t want to have senate candidates calling me and being very upset &apos;are you gonna destroy our whole campaign tonight&apos; because he could do that.

He would call and tell them that if they don&apos;t come on the show, we will destroy you.&quot;