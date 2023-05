Top Pentagon Brass Cheers Tucker Carlson's Ouster...Soldiers Not So Much

T speaks volumes about Pentagon leadership that they are, according to Politico, celebrating the end of the Tucker Carlson news program.

Tucker railed against the "woke" absurdities of "leaders" like Gen Milley and they hated him for it.

But he was extremely popular among those expected to actually do the fighting.

Wonder why they can't meet recruiting goals?

Also today, Congress looks to pass bill to ensure Ukraine victory.

Finally: Fauci blames science for his own Covid failures.