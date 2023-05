Analyze This "Why don't you look over that way before I bust your fucking head open" scene

Countless wiseguy films are spoofed in this Golden Globe-nominated comedy from director Harold Ramis that centers on the neuroses and angst of a powerful Mafia racketeer who suffers from panic attacks.

When Paul Vitti (Robert De Niro) needs help dealing with his role in the "family," unlucky shrink Dr. Ben Sobel (Billy Crystal) is given just days to resolve Vitti's emotional crisis and turn him into a happy, well-adjusted gangster.