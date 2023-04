Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill Accept’s Invite to King Charles III’s Coronation

The Vice-President of Sinn Féin, Michelle O’Neill, is set to attend King Charles’ coronation.

It’s a landmark step in Anglo-Irish relations - although the pair have already met in Belfast, following the Queen’s death in September 2022.

Report by Reeda.

