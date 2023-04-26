Food Addiction: Breaking the Stigma and Making Sustainable Choices

Are you struggling to make healthy lifestyle choices and feel like you're alone in this battle?

You're not.

Food addiction is a real issue, and while it's not taken as seriously as other forms of addiction, it can be just as destructive.

In fact, the majority of Americans struggle with maintaining a healthy weight due to poor dietary habits and an addiction to processed foods.

But how do we break these habits and rewire our brains to prioritize our health?

In this video, Im joined by Jon Higginbotham, a health coach and we explore the stigma surrounding food addiction, the role of marketing and dietary habits, and the importance of mindset in making sustainable healthy choices.