Official Teaser Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice

Watch the official teaser trailer for the mystery movie A Haunting in Venice, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

A Haunting in Venice Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Yeoh A Haunting in Venice will hit the big screen September 15, 2023!