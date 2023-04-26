Interview 450 with Donnie Lothridge

My life has been one of dangers and adventures.

But it started before I was born.

Sliding and running in the great halls of Heaven.

Until in the middle of a slide God called.

After I was born there were Angels and a Dragon.

The Dragon took me, and showed me God's planet.

And I grew up in a haunted house.

Unlike most young adults my focus was on asking what will people do when you remove your spirit and people from the earth.

How will the Beast operate.

After school one day the power of God rested on me and I prophesied over a young girl.

My best friend heard about it and asked if I could tell him his future.

Afterwards he asked me mine.

As I looked I said, they kill me, but I do not stay dead.

I looked again and said it is not close yet.

But I do have an appointment with God.

A few years later after running with a drug lord.

I have a motorcycle wreck and there is a great flash of light.

And I am taken many places and shown many things.

It took me two years to recover.

This is a summary of some of my God experiences in the book.

And they are scattered through out the book.

I come from a large family so the accult is in it to.