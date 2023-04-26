US to Deploy Nuclear-Armed Submarines to South Korea

NBC reports that for the first time in decades, the United States will send nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea.

According to U.S. officials, the decision is part of a new agreement meant to show Washington's continued commitment to defending Seoul.

Senior Biden administration officials say the move is intended to make U.S. deterrence against North Korea "more visible.".

The plan also includes a U.S. promise to give South Korea a greater role in any response that would follow a potential nuclear attack.

Officials said that U.S. President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, will unveil the new plan in Washington on April 26.

The declaration will also take steps to improve joint training, information sharing and military drills for “deterring and defending” against North Korea.

NBC reports that Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, claims the announcement is meant to "reassure the South Korean public.".

Earlier in April, North Korea conducted its first launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts claim shows advances in the country's nuclear arsenal.

On April 24, Yoon arrived in Washington for a six-day visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea.

Later this month, the U.S., South Korea and Japan are scheduled to hold trilateral defense talks in Washington.