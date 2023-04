LFA 4.26.23 @5pm: WHO WANTS THE BIDEN CRIME PORTFOLIO? CLICK THIS!

The View says you can't fight fascism in 4 years - Biden will not sign bill to increase debt with conditions - LFA TV has ALL the BIDEN CRIMES in one place for you...come get em!

- Ava Chen attacked yesterday, trial of Miles Guo protecting DOJ agents - 1 House Republican votes to NOT aid Israel - Deep state officials at Pentagon happy Tucker Carlson was fired - Tucker is on top of the world right now - Disney sues Ron Desantis - Poland has had enough of the LGBTQ indoctrination!