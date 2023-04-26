Pope Francis Makes History By Allowing Women to Vote at Bishops' Meetings

On April 26, the Vatican published new rules allowing women to vote in an upcoming meeting of bishops.

NPR reports that the historic move reflects Pope Francis' hope that women will gain more decision-making responsibilities in the church.

The changes to longstanding norms reportedly emphasize the pope's vision for laypeople to have a greater role in decisions long left to clerics, bishops and cardinals.

This is a significant crack in the stained glass ceiling, and the result of sustained advocacy, activism and the witness, Kate McElwee, Women's Ordination Conference, via NPR.

Under the new changes, five religious sisters will join the Synod of Bishops as voting representatives for religious decisions.

NPR reports that Francis will also appoint 70 non-bishop members to join the synod, and he requested that half of those new members be women.

New members will be nominated by regional blocs and approved by Francis himself.

NPR reports that the next synod is scheduled for October 4 through 29 and will focus on "synodality," or making the church more reflective of the laity.

It's an important change, it's not a revolution, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, top organizer of the synod, via NPR.

Change is normal in life and history.

Sometimes there are revolutions in history, but revolutions have victims. We don't want to have victims, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, top organizer of the synod, via NPR