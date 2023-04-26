IDetective - Moses Castillo

This WEDNESDAY night, April 26TH, 2023, on the I Detective Show.

You just can’t make this up, somehow the Los Angeles Police Department, allegedly someone high up in the ranks released to the public the real names, photos, rank, and God knows what else all the undercover police officers working in LA.

Yep, you can’t make this up.

To make sense of all this is our own, retired L.A.

Detective, Moses Castillo, you don’t want to miss this one.

Randy Sutton the voice of American Law Enforcement will be giving us the latest Law Enforcement News and John “Buck Savage will have another Choir Practice.

So, buckle up, as we give you the unvarnished truth of what is happening in Law Enforcement today.

