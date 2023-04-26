LIVE Wed at 6:30pm EST - True Christian life Part 7 - How far does obedience go?
Part 7 - Jesus said, &quot;John 14:15 If ye love me, keep my commandments.&quot; How far does obedience go?

Am I doing God&apos;s plan or am I trying to get God on board with my plan?