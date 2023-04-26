Does Christian Nationalism Explain Tucker Carlson’s Demise at Fox News? | Ep 432

Vanity Fair was the first publication to provide a new theory for what led to the end of Tucker Carlson’s time at Fox News.

In his speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary gala, Tucker verbalized his beliefs that the difference between conservatives and liberals is no longer a policy debate but a battle between “good” and “evil.” Carlson went on to say that offering prayer and petition to God is the only answer for the turmoil in America.

“I have concluded it might be worth taking just 10 minutes out of your busy schedule to say a prayer for the future, and I hope you will…” Allegedly, that was a bridge too far for Rupert Murdoch, and the decision was made to fire Carlson.

The man who exposed big pharma and the January 6 tapes went too far when he exhibited the slightest reliance on God.

Jason explores the matter through the lens of Christian nationalism.

Author of “The Case for Christian Nationalism” Stephen Wolfe joins “Fearless” to discuss his views on the movement.

Then, Virgil Walker joins Jason to debate Wolfe’s version of a Christian nation.

Plus, Pastor John K.

Amanchukwu shares the story behind his viral school board moment and asks the rhetorical question: "Who’s the pervert?"