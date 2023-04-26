Nefarious Movie Writers & DIRECTORS Join Us LIVE! Cary Solomon & Chuck Konzelman Winding Down Wed

Sean Patrick Flannery of Boondock Saints fame, is staring a new horror film called Nefarious.

It released April 14th and the writers and directors Cary Solomon & Chuck Konzelman will join us live to discuss the movie and his experiences in Hollywood.

Sean Patrick Flannery stars in the title role of Nefarious himself.

A man claiming to be demonically possessed.

Well its his last day on Earth and a psychiatrist has been brought in to interview him and assess his mental state.

Nefarious informs him that before the day is out the psychiatrist will commit three murders.

How would Nefarious know this or is all just manipulation?

Lets find out.