Sibling Dynamics: How Brothers and Sisters Affect Each Other

Most people have a sibling — in fact, children in the U.S. today are more likely to grow up with a brother or sister than with a father.

While a lot of social scientists research the impact of schools and parenting, little attention is given to a relationship that might be even more consequential.

To understand just how important our relationship with our siblings are, let’s remind ourselves of the tragic story of the two most famous brothers in Western history.