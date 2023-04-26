Part 2|SPart 2 | Shocking Information on Teachers Union | What You Need to Know About The Union

There is some shocking information about teachers unions, you may not know.
On this episode Amber speaks with a veteran teacher of over 20 yrs about what she discovered about the teachers union.
There is some shocking information about teachers unions, you may not know.
On this episode Amber speaks with a veteran teacher of over 20 yrs about what she discovered about the teachers union.
The relationship between war and education is complicated and has many distinct perspectives. War often has a negative effects on..