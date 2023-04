REVELATION REDPILL Wednesday EP10: Land Promises Just for Israel? NO! The Whole Earth Blessed

Pastors Cory Gray and Jason Heydinger join us tonight as we set out to destroy the myth that God's land promises are only for modern Jews and the nation of Israel.

Modern End Times theology is destructive to God's Creation, it teaches that the world must get worse and worse before Jesus comes back and that the land promises and blessings of Abraham are just for the Jews and Israel.