April 26th, 2023- Denny Hardin, Disney suing Ron Desantis and More

Hello and welcome to The Time Is Now Podcast!

Join us LIVE tonight at 8pm EST for another show with special guest Denny Hardin!

He's here to tell us his exclusive story and answer any viewer questions.

Check out his website in the link below!

Thanks for joining us!

Open hearts and minds welcome.

Let's be constructive, not destructive and build those bridges, not burn them.

Let's get started!