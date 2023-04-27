AJ Zito Practical Performance | Exploring Mastery: Shooting, Gunsmithing & Coaching | Defenders LIVE

A.J.

Zito is the founder, gunsmith, and lead instructor for Practical Performance.

He is a former member of the U.S. Army, Certified Protection Specialist and Personal Security Detail (PSD) Instructor, and formerly the Primary and Lead Firearms Instructor for multiple companies.

A.J.’s focus after leaving the security and protection world has been on the concealed/covert carrying and deployment of firearms. He is a USPSA Master in Single Stack Division, as well as a multi-division Master in IDPA.

He also holds several Expert and Master ratings in multiple firearms disciplines including pistol, carbine, and precision rifle through various entities.

In 2017 A.J.

Completed a full-time, three year gunsmithing education in general to advanced gunsmithing, custom competition, carry, and guild quality firearms. A.J.

Brings a vast knowledge of ballistics, instruction, competition, and real world employment of firearms to the table.

He has often been considered the “pro’s pro” among the groups he has worked with.