Acts 18 The Council of Jerusalem 15:1-35

Before I talk about our meeting tonight, please pray for my neighbors, the Redding's.

Blake and his wife have a young boy.

On Sunday evening Blake left in his truck around 9:30 and was never seen again.

The police were over today.

The worst has occurred.

Blake was found dead.

I don't know yet what happened, but it is very distressing to think of a loved one being found dead in his early 40's.

This is very hard for his wife and son.

They are no longer in the home.

I think they have gone to find solace with people who can love on them.

What a tragedy.

This can happen.

We can lose a loved one at any time.

There is no guarantee that we will have tomorrow in this world.

For obvious reasons we should always walk by the Spirit so we love one another and have the gospel on our lips ready to give to anyone.

This is our time together on this side of eternity.

We all can take it for granted.