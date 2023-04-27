Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News, Trump Attacks Late Night Hosts & Musk Gives Back Blue Checkmarks

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to attack Jimmy, Stephen Colbert and all the other late night hosts, he was on a podcast called “Full Send” talking about the “N Word,” global warming, King Jong Un, and O.J.

Simpson, he recorded a message for the Faith and Freedom Coalition and claimed that babies are being executed, Mike Pence went off script during his speech, a bunch of people with over a million followers on Twitter had their blue checkmarks restored and wanted to make it clear that they hadn’t paid for it, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they’re filing for bankruptcy, Fox News severed ties with Tucker Carlson, CNN “parted ways” with Don Lemon, Guillermo has some breaking news from ABC, and we bid farewell to one of the most despicable mother-Tuckers to ever appear on American television.