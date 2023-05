Just a reminder, so that Russia won’t go soft and ever forgive the ukronazis. _Gorlovka_Feb._2022_

Recorded by Patrick Lancaster in Gorlovka in February-2022, after an Ukrainian rocket killed 2 women teachers at school nr.

50.

One of them left behind an 11 years old orphan boy, who probably was preparing to gift his mother some flowers on March 1st.

… he never was able to do that.

The other one left behind a disabled mother who had only her daughter beside … from that moment she has nobody to help anymore.