A Haunting In Venice Movie

A Haunting In Venice Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A HAUNTING IN VENICE is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve.

The supernatural thriller is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot.

Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a seance at a decaying, haunted palazzo.

When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh starring Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, Michelle Yeoh release date September 15, 2023 (in theaters)