=Beautification projects underway ahead of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Downtown Detroit but the push to make a great first impression extends far beyond the city.

In fact, city leaders are trying to shape the experience before visitors even step foot in Michigan.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to town for the 2024 NFL Draft, some by car and others by plane, leaders of the NFL Draft locally know that the first impression begins well before the fans make it to Downtown Detroit.

“The minute the plane lands.

What will the pilot say to everyone?” said Elisa Malile, Chief of External Affairs with the City of Detroit Mayor's Office.