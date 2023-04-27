Case filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for hurting Bengali community with Sprite ad | Oneindia News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui landed in new controversy as a case against him for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Bengali community, has been filed in Kolkata.

The Bengali community filed a police complaint against the CEO of Coca-Cola India and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting their sentiments in its advertisement of Sprite.

The ‘joke’ cracked in the ad allegedly hurt the Bengali community and is derogatory, the complaint said.

