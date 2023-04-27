Lo Invisible Movie

Lo Invisible Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Luisa returns from a psychiatric clinic after a bout of severe postpartum depression, she enters a new confinement in her dazzling home, surrounded by family members and a brigade of servants who expect her struggles to remain invisible.

Unable to continue playing the role of the perfect housewife, Luisa’s only escape is to waltz elegantly into madness.

Director Javier Andrade Writers Javier Andrade, Anahí Hoeneisen Actors Anahí Hoeneisen, Matilde Lagos, Gerson Guerra, Paola Navarrete, Juan Lorenzo Barragán, Cristina Marchán, Elena Torres, Leidy Gómez Roldán Genre Drama, Foreign Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes