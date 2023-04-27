Geoengineering Through Aerosol Spraying And World Global Famine Billions Dead

Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Say How Can U.S.A.

Kill Billions People With Covid-19 And World Wide Famine's – a note on famine in small farm societies is investing heavily in solar geoengineering research, which is meant to mimic the effects of a giant volcanic eruption by sending planes at high altitudes and spraying millions of tons of particles around the planet to create a massive chemical cloud that would cool the surface.

The technology is not far from being ready and it’s affordable, but it could cause massive changes in regional weather patterns and eradicate blue sky.