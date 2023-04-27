Mill Creek View Tennessee Podcast EP84 Cole Walker Rodeo Champ Interview & More 4 26 23

Join us for an inspiring interview with 2022 Rodeo Champion Cole Walker who is the 9th Cowboy in UT Martin’s history to win an individual national championship, while under the tutelage of Coach Luthie.

Cole is a hard driving student and rodeo champ who shares how mental attitude is 85% of what it takes to go from a good athlete to a high performance winning athlete.

His wisdom and that f his coach can be applied to every facet of your life.

This interview is a breath of fresh air you’ll enjoy listening to and sharing with your friends.

You can find Cole on Facebook and Instagram colewalker13 and performing at various rodeos.