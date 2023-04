Happy Birthday, Lizzo!

Melissa Viviane Jefferson turns 35 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

She started playing the flute in fifth grade.

2.

Lizzo worked with Prince for his album, ‘Plectrumelectrum.’.

3.

Her stage name is inspired by Jay-Z’s single, “Izzo.”.

4.

The first song she would dance to at her wedding is Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck.”.

5.

Lizzo’s flute, Sasha Flute, has its own Instagram.

