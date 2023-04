Trump's Space Cadet "Rape" Accuser Hits on Anderson Cooper

Yes, that was quite bizarre but just as strange is that in 2019 CNN edited that moment OUT of its upload to YouTube of the interview between Anderson Cooper and Space Cadet Trump "rape" accuser E.

Jean Carroll.

If you wonder why few people trust the mainstream media any more, that is yet another reason.

Of course, they edited it out because it completely undermined her credibility.

However, even in the section that they did upload to YouTube she still comes off as a complete Space Cadet.