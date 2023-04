Hugh Grant leaves court

Actor Hugh Grant is seen leaving the Rolls Building in central London as day three of the phone hacking hearing comes to a close.

Mr Grant has accused the publisher of The Sun of "using the law" to "cover up and conceal" unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators - which he alleges included "burglaries to order".

Report by Jonesia.

