Official Trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Watch the official trailer for the action movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh and Peter Dinklage Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit the big screen June 9, 2023!