Eating The Tastiest Fruit In The World! - How to Eat Monstera Deliciosa Safely

Monstera Delcicosa is a popular houseplant all over the world.

What many do not know is that when grown outside in the right conditions, it grows an unusual-looking fruit that is packed with punchy flavor and vitamins.

You have to know when to eat it at the right time to avoid the toxic calcium oxalates, watch the video to find out more :-)