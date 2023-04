SHE DID WHAT!? Phoney Nancy Pelosi EXPOSED - #117 - Stay Free With Russell Brand

We’re joined by Bernie Sanders’ former speechwriter, Oscar-nominated writer and Editor of The Lever, David Sirota to talk about the influence of money and lobbying in politics, why Nancy Pelosi’s picked up an award for advancing healthcare despite blocking reforms and the problem with todays new political, media ecosystem.

Plus, we look ahead to the upcoming King’s coronation in the UK, asking what does all this pageantry mean?