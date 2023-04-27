Jerry Springer Dead at 79

Jerry Springer , Dead at 79.

TMZ reports that the popular TV host and former mayor of Cincinnati died on April 27 at his home in Chicago following a brief illness.

Sources tell TMZ that Springer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago.

Springer was best known for 'The Jerry Springer Show,' which debuted in 1991 and ran for 27 years.

It became a cultural phenomenon.

At one point, the controversial production was more popular than 'The Oprah Winfrey Show.'.

On his Twitter page, Springer jokingly referred to himself as, “Talk show host, ringmaster of civilization’s end.”.

Prior to his successful TV career, Springer served one term as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

His last TV appearance was on 'The Masked Singer' in October 2022.

Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson, issued a statement about his friend's death.

Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word, Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson, via Associated Press.

He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on, Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson, via Associated Press