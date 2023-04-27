LOUD MAJORITY 4.27.23 @1pm: TUCKER BREAKS HIS SILENCE

Tucker Carlson breaks his silence as Fox News see it's worst single day ratingss at 8pm since BEFORE 9/11.

We look back at other times Foxnews has fired their top hosts and why this is different.

Rolling Stone claims Fox has secert files to hurt Tucker.

A whistleblower has come forward that will testify at the Government is the "middleman" in the global human trafficking ring.

Majorie Taylor Green Slaps Randi Weingarden around because she sucks.

The DOJ has executed 3.4 million warrantless searches, Gaetz slaps back.

And Jerry Springer is dead.