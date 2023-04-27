Pentagon Leak Suspect Allegedly Accessed Hundreds of Classified Documents

ABC reports that federal prosecutors say Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira accessed hundreds of classified documents prior to allegedly leaking them.

According to court filings, Teixeira "began to access hundreds of classified documents containing national defense information that had no bearing on his role.".

ABC reports that legal filings show Teixeira was serving as an IT specialist in his unit.

The filing details why prosecutors believe the 21-year-old poses a threat to the public if released from detention.

Prosecutors claim Teixeira is in possession of a "virtual arsenal of weapons" that include "rifles, AR- and AK-style weapons and a bazooka.".

According to the filings, Teixeira used his government computer to search for classified information on "Ruby Ridge," "Las Vegas shooting" and other mass shootings.

Prosecutors claim "the combination of these search terms, the Defendant's violent statements on social media, and the Defendant's arsenal of weapons is troubling.".

Teixeira is scheduled to appear in federal court for a detention hearing on April 27.

ABC reports that he is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and classified documents.

Prosecutors say that Teixeira poses an "unacceptable risk" and could "further disseminate classified information" if released.