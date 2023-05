SCORCHED EARTH Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep567

In this episode, Dinesh evaluates the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of Trump going “scorched earth” on DeSantis.

Dinesh reviews the Disney lawsuit against DeSantis and argues this is a fight DeSantis should relish.

Dinesh reveals how Vivek Ramaswamy played a key role in getting Don Lemon sliced and diced at CNN.

Dinesh answers a simple question posed by a student at a recent talk, “What is conservatism?”